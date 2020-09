CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for a place to enjoy some food this weekend, you're in luck.

Food trucks will be in Clinton, Indiana for the Labor Day weekend.

This is after the cancellation of the Little Italy festival that would have taken place this weekend.

Food truck owners said they wanted to provide a way for the community to get a taste of the festival while keeping people safe.

You can stop by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.