Food truck night returns to the riverwalk in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Food truck night has come a long way since 2018. In its first year, the event had a few trucks during the last few weeks of warm weather. But things have boomed ever since.

Event organizer Brian Grove says, "After the first year they saw how it was going to catch on and other places around us have started up our own nights. Tuesday nights...Wednesday nights. So yeah it's worked out really well."

Of course, the blip in the last few years was 2020. The event was delayed until June due to the pandemic. When it returned the event was held at Gregg Park.

Grove says, "Only a few trucks stuck with it and they were out just serving a few people. They sure didn't make any money last year. We hope we can make up for that this year."

2021 will mark the return to the riverwalk. Event organizers are asking folks to keep socially distanced. All in hopes of keeping things going.

Grove says, "I've been in contact with Dr. Stewart. With our vaccine numbers going up and cases going down I feel confident that we're moving in the right direction."

There's been plenty of road bumps for the event since 2018. Between a global pandemic and a fair share of rainy days. But as a snowy forecast holds off until Tuesday, things may finally be looking up.

Grove says, "Hey..you know it may be our last good weather day this week. We may have snow on the ground Tuesday, Wednesday but we've got weather for tonight."