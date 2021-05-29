Food truck fire under investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The owners of Bobby Ques food truck say they think someone set fire to their business.

Firefighters got the call about 2:30 Thursday morning.

They found the truck on fire.

It was parked close to a home.

The Otter creek fire department says the fire is under investigation.

A public information officer tells news 10 the sheriff's office is involved in the case and it does not appear the fire started "naturally."

He did add, "arson" is hard to prove.

No one was hurt.

No other properties were damaged by the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bobby Ques rebuild.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bobbyques?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer