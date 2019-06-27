Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers with a Wabash Valley food program say the need is great and they could use your help to make sure children and their families are fed this summer.

We’ve told you about the Clay County Youth Food Program before on News 10. The group has been working for several years to feed kids on weekends, over holidays and summer break.

Volunteers regularly pack up and deliver lunches to roughly 750 kids. Now the group is working on a much bigger project and volunteers say they could use your help.

A “Big Delivery” is planned for this Friday and Saturday. The Clay County Youth Food Program will provide 2 to 3 weeks worth of shelf-stable food to families across the county.

Volunteer Lisa Beyers says, "We will be loading out cases of water, cases of pasta, boxes of cereal, things like that so each family gets a large quantity to get them through the next couple of weeks."

Volunteer Elizabeth Coley says, "The more hands, it makes it easier to get them out to their communities and out to the children."

Volunteers are needed at two Clay County locations.

In the northern part of the county, volunteers will meet at First Baptist Church in Brazil at 6 pm Friday to pack food. Delivery will be Saturday at 10 am.

In the southern part of the county, volunteers will meet at Cory Community Church of the Nazarene at 9:30 am for packing and delivery.

For more information about the program and volunteering, click here.

To sign up to receive food, contact the Clay County YMCA.