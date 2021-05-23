Food pantry hopes to feed hundreds of residents

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- A massive food giveaway is happening in Brazil. The Clay County Emergency Food Pantry is partnering with the city of Brazil in order to help its residents with food insecurity. The event took place at the First Christian Church.

Through the use of grant money, the city of Brazil was able to work with The Clay County Emergency Food Pantry to fight food insecurity.

Over $100,000 will be used for the next several months to make sure all residents of Clay County are being fed.

Janet McClellan is the Planning and Zoning Administrator for the city of Brazil. She told News 10 that Clay County is considered one of the poorest counties in Indiana.

She said food insecurity has always been a problem in this area.

However, when you add the pandemic along with that, the problem increased.

McClellan said, “So, we do have a need. There is a huge need in this community and it’s our part to help feed people that are hungry, and that’s why we do it.”

Mike Robinson is the CEO of the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry.

He told News 10 his group wanted to target those who lost their jobs, have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and the elderly population.

Robinson said he wants everyone to know that the food pantry is here, and they want to help anyone who needs it.

Robinson said, “We want to welcome you here, or any type of food pantry because we know they’re sitting out there at home making a decision do I pay for my medicine and skip food? And we want to take care of those people. If they need food, hygiene products, whatever, we’re here.”

Robinson told us that many other food pantries, and other people, were also out lending their support.

McClellan also added the event today wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

She said, “We have a great community here. If there’s a need, our community answers the call to help. And all you have to do is put it out there, and they’ll come.”

Looking ahead Robinson told News 10 this mass food pantry will be out here once a month until October.

He said if you are looking to get involved and would like to volunteer you can.

You can contact the city by clicking here, or contact the emergency food pantry by calling (812) 446-2293.