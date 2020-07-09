Food insecurity is expected to rise by 40 percent in Indiana, local food bank receives state money to help keep people fed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Food Bank Association says Hoosier food insecurity will increase by 40 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would put one in five Indiana residents at risk of hunger.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is giving food banks $300,000 to help fight that. That includes Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc.

The organization will receive more than $13,000.

The Food Bank Association says food banks are buying more than normal to make up for a decline in food donations.