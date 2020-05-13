BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help feed students during their summer vacation. Food for Families is an annual 5K race in Brazil.
This year's race is a virtual run. Registration is $20.
You can walk or run sometime during Memorial Weekend. All of the proceeds will help provide food for Clay County
"It occurs to me that we're all shut-in. There are limits as to what we can do, but this one way where we can all reach out where the need is great," Gary Scroggins told us.
Those who participate can share their results on the 5K's Facebook page.
Related Content
- Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual
- Food 4 Families 5k to be held virtually
- Annual 5K Heart Throb held
- Annual 5K combines fitness and beer
- Local church holds 5k
- Annual 5k event helps feed hungry students in Vigo County
- Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K
- 10th annual Trailblazer 5K hosted at Vincennes University
- Annual Turkey Trot 5k run/walk to take place
- Annual 5K held to benefit Ivy Tech Community College