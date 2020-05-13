Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help feed students during their summer vacation. Food for Families is an annual 5K race in Brazil.

This year's race is a virtual run. Registration is $20.

You can walk or run sometime during Memorial Weekend. All of the proceeds will help provide food for Clay County

"It occurs to me that we're all shut-in. There are limits as to what we can do, but this one way where we can all reach out where the need is great," Gary Scroggins told us.

Those who participate can share their results on the 5K's Facebook page.