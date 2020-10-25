TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, an emergency food distribution is taking place this week.
On Thursday, Catholic Charities will pass out pre-packaged food to people facing food insecurity.
This is happening at the Vigo county fairgrounds from 4 to 6 pm.
It's a drive-thru pantry so you don't need to get out of your vehicle.
In Terre Haute, an emergency food distribution is taking place this week.
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 8:31 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, an emergency food distribution is taking place this week.
Related Content
- Food distribution taking place soon
- Catholic Charities holds food distribution event
- Local church holds food distribution event
- Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments
- Group distributes bags filled with food and clothes to homeless
- Drive-thru COVID-19 food distribution event held in Clay county
- Fast food places becoming more unhealthy
- ‘Food is not trash’: Program re-distributes food across the Wabash Valley
- Visitation takes place for Mari Hulman George
- Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil
Scroll for more content...