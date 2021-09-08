Food debris and opened food held on to for too long - Vigo County food restaurant inspections for Aug. 30 - Sept. 4

Here's a look at the latest Vigo County Health Department restaurant inspections. This was for the week of August 30 through September 4.
Establishments with Violations
- Denny’s #6452, 233 S 3rd St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sinks throughout establishment found with both food and drink debris. Sausage and cheese at egg/omelet station found at 49-51F
- Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed buildup of debris on ice chute inside ice machine.
- Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd-(1 Critical) Opened package of hot dogs and cooked hamburger patties held longer than 7 days.
- 15 E National Ave Food Mart, 15 E National Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
- Circle K #35, 380 N 3rd-(1 Non-Critical)
- Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Federal Coffee & Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave
- Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave
- Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W National Ave
- Burger King #127, 1160 S US Hwy 40
- Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave
Approved to Open
- Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave
- Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Dr
- Gopuff, 1101 S 25th St
Approved to Operate at Hob Nob Market
- CK Almonds
- Jam’n Jelly Gals
- Pauly’s BBQ
- Sweet T’s Kettle Korn
- Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus