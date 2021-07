TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Studies show that over one million Hoosiers were food insecure throughout the last year.

Food banks across Indiana are receiving financial assistance.

Eleven food banks across the state will see the help. Together, the banks distributed over 156 million pounds of food to those in need.

This includes Catholic Charities in Terre Haute.

State officials tell us that Catholic Charities is receiving over $43,500.

The state awarded $1 million in total across the state.