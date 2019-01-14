Food Truck vs. Freezing Weather: One local vendor is no match for mother nature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local food truck wasn't prepared for mother nature.

Devyn Mikell and DeSean Prentice started the Twisted Fry while they were in college.

They fully expected it to be a full-time job until they realize how brutal the winters could be.

Not only are they closed for three months out of the year but they are having to work even harder during the prime season to make up for lost time.

To top it off they are not getting paid during the offseason.

"It just means that we have to, unfortunately, we have to work double as hard on a different time of the year. So we jam pack our schedule in the summer and the fall because we know winter is coming," said Mikell.

They are making adjustments this year and opening up the truck a month earlier than last.

They plan to open the second week of February.