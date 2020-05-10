Food 4 Families 5k to be held virtually

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is asking for your help to give back to families in need.
The Food 4 Families 5K is put on by several Clay County groups that help kids.
Due to the coronavirus, this years 5K will be a little bit different.
It will be held virtually.
You can run, or walk your 5K anytime between May 23rd and May 27th.
To learn more, or register, you can follow the link.
