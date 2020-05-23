Food 4 Families 5K supports food program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed Wabash Valley children by running in a virtual race.

Organizers don't want families running on empty through this pandemic.

That's what the annual Food 4 Families 5K is virtual this year.

This means runners and walkers can register for the 5K, but complete it on their anytime through May 27th.

It's $20 to take part and that money supports the Clay County Youth Food Program.

As we know, volunteers with the program have stepped up even more recently to feed kids who could not go to school because of the coronavirus.

"With the 5K, you show the community and others that this is not just one persons problem. It's all of our problem. It's something we can all participate and help with," said Jason DEan.

There will be awards for top times.

Runners are also encouraged to post pictures on social media.