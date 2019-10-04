Fomer Terre Haute city worker receives cash settlement after harassment claim

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute city employee will get a major payout after a lawsuit.
It's the resolution of a story we've been following for several years.
In 2015, we first told you about Terry Fish Sr.
He has a mental disability and worked as an employee at the Terre Haute Street Department.
His attorney told News 10 he was being harassed verbally and physically on the job.
Years later, Steve Stedman said he was also harassed while at the street department.
He said he tried to stand up for Fish, to no avail.
News 10 confirmed that attorneys settled with the city earlier this year.
Fish received a settlement of $225,000.
Stedman received $12,000.
