Following the passing of Don Morris, new council person selected in caucus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A vacant seat in the Vigo County Council has been filled following a Thursday evening caucus.

Raymond Todd Thacker was selected as an at-large councilperson following the passing of Don Morris.

Raymond Todd Thacker is the new Vigo County Council chairman with 41 votes. - @WTHITV — Hannah (@HannahFollmanTV) June 24, 2021

Morris and his wife, Chery Hart, were killed when they were hit by a vehicle while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.

