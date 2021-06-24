Following the passing of Don Morris, new council person selected in caucus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A vacant seat in the Vigo County Council has been filled following a Thursday evening caucus.
Raymond Todd Thacker was selected as an at-large councilperson following the passing of Don Morris.
Raymond Todd Thacker is the new Vigo County Council chairman with 41 votes. - @WTHITV
— Hannah (@HannahFollmanTV) June 24, 2021
Morris and his wife, Chery Hart, were killed when they were hit by a vehicle while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
