Following the death of THPD Detective Greg Ferency - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are wondering how you can help officers following the shooting death of the Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency - here's something you can do.

The Terre Haute Police Department Spouse Auxillary Group is collecting prepackaged snacks.

These snacks will be given to officers as they stand guard over Detective Ferency's casket, during processions, along with other upcoming services.

The group will be at the Air Wellness Spa until 5 pm on Thursday.

Their address is 1729 North 3rd Street.

They ask for chips, canned drinks, candy, or any other prepackaged snacks. They told us they can not accept homemade items.

As of right now, they have not announced any future donation dates - but said that might change.