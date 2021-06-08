Following the death Vigo County Councilman Don Morris, what comes next for empty council seat?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The process to fill an empty Vigo County Council seat will soon move forward.

Councilman Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were hit and killed by a car in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Morris was elected to the council as a Democrat to an at-large seat.

We talked with the Democratic Chair, Joe Etling. He told us, under law, the clerk will initiate the process by contacting him. From there, Etling would call a caucus.

For an at-large position, every precinct committee person would vote.

"A 10-day notice has to be provided at least for the caucus. The people who wish to be candidates would file a declaration of candidacy," Etling said.

He told News 10 his thoughts, and those of the Democratic party are with the Morris and Hart families.