Following a scaled back 2020, Brazil Rotary 4th of July Celebration set to return in full force

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration starts this Friday.

Last year, organizers scaled the event back due to COVID-19, but it'll look a little more like normal this year.

The carnival portion of the celebration is returning.

Organizers say to use common sense when it comes to health precautions.

The celebration runs from Friday, June 25 to July 4 at Forest Park.

On weekdays, the midway opens at 5:30 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, it opens at 3 pm.

There will be fireworks on July 4 at 10 pm.

See the full schedule of events here.