Folks in Indiana will see several new laws go into effect July 1st

Starting July 1st several new laws will go into place in the Hoosier state. Here's a look at what folks in Indiana can expect.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANA (WTHI) - Monday marks the start of several new laws in Indiana.

One new law in the Hoosier state was created to keep children safe as they get on and off the bus.

You'll remember the tragic accident in Rochester, Indiana earlier this year where three siblings were killed when they were hit by a truck as they walked to their school bus.

The incident spurred lawmakers to make a change.

Under a new law, drivers who pass a school bus when the stop arm is out will face harsher penalties.

Drivers would be charged with a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

The law also helps schools pay for cameras to catch stop arm violations.

Another new law means Hoosier students will have to take a citizenship test.

High schoolers will be required to take the naturalization test.

It's the test people must take to become U.S. citizens.

Some lawmakers wanted to require students pass the test to graduate, but that language was taken out of the bill.

Hoosier lawmakers voted on a controversial measure this year, and now a new hate crimes law will take effect Monday.

Lawmakers squabbled over language for months.

Some said the final version of the law shows Indiana is serious about ending targeted violence, and is welcoming of all people.

Others said the law is vague and does nothing to protect marginalized groups.

The law does not explicitly protect people based on age, sex or gender identity.

Those convicted of animal abuse will not be able to keep pets under a new law.

That means animal abusers cannot own, harbor, or train companion animals.

Previously, nothing prevented animal abusers from getting other pets after a conviction.

Animal advocates said they hope this new law will cut down on the number of abuse cases they see across the state.

Many are still calling for increased penalties for people who harm animals.

