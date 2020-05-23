Folks head out to camp during the holiday weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've entered stage three of the plan to reopen Indiana just in time for the holiday weekend.

More and more people will be heading outside as businesses and recreational sites across the state are opening up.

Under this phase, places like campgrounds are allowed to reopen.

That includes Fowler Park in Vigo county.

News 10 caught up with a couple who is camping there.

They took their camper out to the park to enjoy the holiday weekend.

"We just got tired of being home all the time. Holiday weekend. We were going to go to Evansville tomorrow, but we decided just to drag the camper along, and see if we could find a place to stay, and the place is about half full," said Daryl Spearman.

Several other area parks and campgrounds across the Wabash Valley have also opened this weekend.