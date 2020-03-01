Clear

Folks head out to Prairie Creek Park for 'Maple Sugarin' Days'

Sunday was the final day for cooking maple syrup this year. There was also a scavenger hunt people could participate in.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 6:52 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a beautiful day across the Wabash Valley, and folks took advantage of the warmer weather by getting outside!

Maple Sugarin' Days kicked off Sunday afternoon at Prairie Creek Park in Vigo County.

There was also a scavenger hunt.

Folks got to follow clues along the trails and even learn a little bit about how maple syrup is produced.

"Not many people realize the hidden gem we have right in our own backyards, and to see it first hand and get to learn more about the operation.. it's just really neat to get to know your surroundings better," said Laura Maloney.

Families that completed all the scavengar hunt challenges were entered into a raffle for a free quart of this year's maple syrup and other prizes.

