Folks get a blast from the past at old fashion day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 31 year long tradition continues in Terre Haute.

People made their way to Collett Park Sunday morning.

That's as groups got a blast from the past at old fashion day.

Homemade crafts and eats paid tribute to history.

News 10 caught up with a man who comes out every year for the event.

He shares why others from the community should do the same.

"I think we need that for our community. It gets people involved. Brings out families. Good times to have fun. Kids and moms and dads and grandparents having a good time," said Todd Warren.

Folks also got to enjoy a car show and live music at the event.