Clear

Folks enjoy movie showing at the Vigo County Historical Society

Families came out to the showing of the feature film Rocky Jones Space Ranger: Menace from Space. The movie showing is just one fun activity the museum has to draw people in.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks are heading to the Vigo County Historical Society for some fun this holiday break.

Families came out to the showing of the feature film Rocky Jones Space Ranger: Menace from Space.

Each Saturday, a different film is played for everyone to enjoy.

It's just one of the fun features the museum has to offer.

There are also events like 'Coffee with the Curator.'

It's a way to get hands on experience and learn what the museum is all about.

"It's really important that a community come together and be proud of that heritage and preserve that story for future generations," said Tanis Nicklasch, Curator.

The museum also has some fun things planned in the new year.

That includes guest speakers on Friday's.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Overnight showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Knox vs Rushville

Image

North Daviess vs Loogootee

Image

Barr-Reeve vs Blackford

Image

Shakamak vs Owen Valley

Image

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

Image

Edgewood vs Robinson

Image

Marshall vs Parke Heritage

Image

Linton vs West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans