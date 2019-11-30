Folks enjoy Santa, vendors and more during Christmas at the Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is right around the corner and Saint Nick has officially made his way to the Wabash Valley.
Santa stopped by the Meadows Shopping Center Saturday.
It's all part of Christmas at the Meadows.
Santa stopped by in a firetruck to visit the kiddos.
There were also vendors, carolers and Christmas cookie decorating.
News 10 caught up with one of those vendors on this Small Business Saturday.
"Being out in places like this is what you have to do, or there's no way. You can't grow. There's no where to grow past your friends and family," said Chrissy Chillingsworth with Sweet Minerals Skin Care and Makeup.
After all the vendors closed up shop, there was also a tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the holiday season.
