Clear

Foam set to be sprayed onto burning Illinois chemical plant

A private firefighting company from Louisiana was expected to begin pumping fire-suppressing foam Tuesday onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant, a day after it was rocked by an explosion and massive fires, officials said.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 1:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A private firefighting company from Louisiana was expected to begin pumping fire-suppressing foam Tuesday onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant, a day after it was rocked by an explosion and massive fires, officials said.

Before crews with US Fire Pump can begin pumping that foam onto fires at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, absorbent booms must be installed along the nearby Rock River, said Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department.

Those booms are needed to prevent contaminants from the ongoing firefighting efforts from entering the river, which Rockton — a village about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin border — relies on as a source of drinking water, he said.

Wilson said the foam would be sprayed onto burned and burning areas of the plant, including about a half million gallons of oil that began burning Monday morning at the now-ruined plant, which had manufactured lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

Monday’s explosion and fires prompted officials to evacuate residents within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the plant and to urge anyone within 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) of the plant to wear masks due to the threat posed by airborne impurities, Wilson said.

He said it was unclear when the evacuation order that had ousted an estimated 1,000 residents from their homes would be lifted, but asked residents “to stay vigilant.”

“This is a large-scale operation that’s going to take some time,” he said at a Tuesday news conference.

Wilson said US Fire Pump, which is based in Holden, Louisiana, has brought a large water pump to the plant site and it plans to draw water from the Rock River for its efforts to douse fires at the site.

Once the fires are fully suppressed he said investigators will begin looking into what caused them.

The Chemtool plant in Winnebago County was outfitted with a sprinkler system in 2008, but Wilson said he did not know if that system was still active at the time of Monday’s explosion and fires.

More than 80 fire departments have been helping battle the fires and those crews have been working eight-hour shifts under an plan state officials helped develop to prevent those crews from, he said.

Bill Snyder, vice president of operations at Lubrizol Corp., the parent company of Chemtool, said he had no information on a possible cause, but said the company would cooperate with authorities. He said it’s too early to address the question of whether the plant’s fire suppression may have failed.

Snyder said that 70 of the Chemtool plant’s roughly 200 employees were in the plant building at the time but all of them got out safely. He apologized to the local community, particularly residents who were evacuated, noting that the fires had created “a very severe impact” on local residents.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, director of Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said that state officials are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other entities to monitor air quality, as well as making sure that no contaminants enter the local water supply.

“This is an ongoing event. We’re not out of this yet,” Tate-Nadeau said.

The Chemtool plant was inspected by a federal agency less than a month before Monday’s blast sent debris raining down onto nearby areas, WLS-TV reported. Inspectors from the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration on May 20 investigated a complaint at the plant.

The station reported that a summary record of that inspection does not explain what was being inspected at the plant. That record states only that the complaint involved safety and health, and the case remains open, the station reported.

OSHA officials said they have six months to complete their investigation involving the plant, and no further information will be made public until that work is finished, WLS-TV reported. There are no other outstanding cases or any violations in U.S. records pertaining to the plant.

Chemtool has no U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violations during at least the last three years, the station reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Comfortable and sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation is hopeful for a normal school year

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 84°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Shakamak ready to add to baseball legacy

Image

Northwestern offers Joey Hart

Image

Indiana Military Musem to honor Vietnam veterans this weekend

Image

A local shelter is getting the funds they need to keep their doors open

Image

Terre Haute businesses honored for American flag display

Image

Knox County woman speaks out following her mother's death

Image

Local production company to begin work on last film

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387679

Reported Deaths: 25490
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55590210427
DuPage923181318
Will768831028
Lake683111011
Kane59389804
Winnebago34064501
Madison30904526
McHenry29175294
St. Clair28271519
Peoria23440339
Champaign21090153
Sangamon19073237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17213304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14533216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12767249
Macon10991211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion9993141
Adams8659126
Williamson7570134
Whiteside7196174
Boone682977
Ogle620583
Grundy598678
Clinton578791
Coles5763100
Knox5640153
Jackson509865
Henry507370
Livingston489691
Woodford481982
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476472
Franklin454778
Marion4512117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416187
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette322055
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180131
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176440
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7276
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749532

Reported Deaths: 13746
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030911775
Lake554681006
Allen41636691
St. Joseph36947564
Hamilton36527416
Elkhart29363459
Tippecanoe22862225
Vanderburgh22542400
Porter19331325
Johnson18405388
Hendricks17588317
Clark13200193
Madison13120344
Vigo12604253
LaPorte12394221
Monroe12163175
Delaware10947198
Howard10263225
Kosciusko9614119
Hancock8549144
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7772180
Grant7229179
Wayne7155201
Boone6917103
Morgan6736141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6206116
Cass5991108
Henry5894108
Dearborn588978
Noble580186
Jackson508674
Shelby500897
Lawrence4732121
Gibson444093
Harrison440773
Clinton440055
DeKalb438785
Montgomery434690
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399259
Miami392768
Jasper386954
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360583
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330253
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269955
Clay265848
Washington244934
Randolph244683
Jennings235149
Spencer234231
Starke227558
Fountain218647
Sullivan213943
Owen211058
Fulton201542
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175726
Vermillion173644
Franklin170235
Tipton165846
Parke149016
Pike138034
Blackford136132
Pulaski120247
Newton112736
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton101014
Martin91515
Warren83615
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420