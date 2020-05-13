Fly-in event set for July could take Terre Haute to new heights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport is preparing to possibly host thousands of people this summer.

That's through a fly-in event that's in the works.

Airport leaders booked the CAF AirPower History Tour in December. It's set to happen, at the airport, July 22-26th.

Oshkosh, one of the country's largest aviation appreciation events, was also set to happen the same week. However, it was canceled because of COVID-19.

Airport Director Jeff Hauser says Oshkosh drew in nearly 700,000 people, last year, in Wisconsin.

With the change in plans, Hauser says it's helping Terre Haute take flight to new opportunities.

"We've been getting more airplanes calling in," said Hauser, "So this is all just coming in over the last few days, but we're excited. With nothing that's been open, you know, trying to get the public out again."

That includes adding more names to the roster for the AirPower fly-in, scheduled in July, at the airport.

Wednesday morning, Hauser announced plans to include the TBM Reunion and Salute To Veterans.

The event was originally set to happen in Peru, Illinois. Because of the state's stay at home order, organizers partnered with Hoosier Aviation to move it to Terre Haute this year.

"I just want to emphasize it is not an air show, this is a fly-in," said Hauser, "but it's a chance to see some of the very neat vintage aircraft from the wartime era, and the World War II wartime era."

While it's unclear the exact amount of expected guests, Hauser says the event usually draws in about 5,000 people over the course of the few days.

The event is free and open to the public.

"I think it'll be great for our community," said Hauser, "That'll bring up some hotel rooms, send people out into the city to buy food, different things, it will bring visitors to Terre Haute."

Because of it's July 22-26 date, it does fall within the last stage of Indiana's reopening plan. Hauser says social distancing will be enforced to ensure safety.

However, if Governor Eric Holcomb decides to delay the state's reopening, or extend stages, Hauser says the event would be canceled.