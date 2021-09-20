Seelyville Waterworks will be flushing fire hydrants until further notice.

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seelyville Waterworks will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday until further notice.

Monday’s flushing area will be from the Water Treatment Plant on Rio Grande, east to Fontanet, and areas north of Rio Grande.

Flushing hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Doing laundry is discouraged in the flushing area.

Customers may experience low pressure and discolored water when the hydrant near them is being flushed. Additionally, doing laundry is discouraged in the flushing area.

Representatives want to remind you this would only be a temporary situation, lasting 30 minutes or less.

Daily flushing areas will be available by calling the Seelyville Water office at 812 877-2665. Information is also available at www.seelyville-in.gov and by text alerts.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for text alerts on the website or by sending a text to 888-777 and entering SEELYVILLEWW.