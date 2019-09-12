Flu shots available now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s not flu season yet but you can get your flu vaccine now.

News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Health Department. Health Educator and Media Coordinator Roni Elder says the department has started getting flu shot shipments.

You can get your shot now but experts recommend getting flu shots in October.

Elder says it takes about two weeks for the flu to work into your system.

The vaccine itself varies year to year.

Elder says, “They look at the season before and kind of see what strands of the flu we had in that season and that’s how they come up with their formula for this coming season. They add whatever they think is going to be most prominent to protect us.”

Everyone older than six months should get a flu shot.

If you do get sick, experts say to stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever peaks. Also, always remember to wash your hands.