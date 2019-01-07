Flu season is picking up, slowly but surely

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) -Flu season is underway, and it seems this year things are off to a slow start.

Last year it's estimated 80,000 people died from the flu.

That's according to the Centers for Disease Control.

So far this year, there have been three reported deaths in Indiana alone.

Stacy Horn is a nurse practitioner at Union Hospital.

She said the cases of the flu have been limited this season.

"I haven't seen very much of the flu at all. Talking to other providers that work here we've had maybe a few positive flu swabs so far, but other than that we haven't seen any," said Horn.

Doctor John Bolinger said compared to last year this is a big change.

"What I'm seeing so far in Indiana, especially in our area is that the flu season is coming a lot later than it did last year at least by maybe two or three weeks. This time last year we were seeing 20 to 40 positive flu tests a week," said Bolinger.

Horn said the delay could be linked to a few factors.

One of those being this year's shot is more effective than previous years.

She said a mild winter could also play a role in fewer people getting sick.

Although it's been a slow start, Bolinger said the flu is still out there.

"It's starting to go up. Statewide you're starting to see the number of positive cases go up each week, so we're getting there. We're starting to get into the flu season," said Bolinger.

The CDC said the flu season runs until May, so it's not too late to get your vaccine.