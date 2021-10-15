Flu season is back and may be worse this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies across the Wabash Valley are now stepping up to prepare for flu season.

This is normally the time of year when health experts begin to see flu cases back on the rise, but some say this is only the very beginning of a potentially bad flu season.

As COVID-19 cases begin to slowly decline, influenza cases may take off. This has local pharmacists, like Lori Eldred gearing up to protect the community.

"We still have COVID cases and if you add flu cases you already have a stretched healthcare system that is one problem I can see," she said.

Lori Eldred is the pharmacy manager at JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute. She is just one of dozens of local pharmacists preparing for flu season.

But this is not any ordinary flu season Some health experts are warning we may see what they're calling a "Twindemic." This is because COVID-19 cases are still circling throughout the nation. And with fewer social distancing guidelines in place compared to last year. This may cause an uptick.

"We weren't out and about, and we masked, used hand sanitizer, washed hands schools closed people worked from home we were a lot more isolated…"

But Eldred says it is still very hard to predict what kind of flu season we may have this year...

"To be honest we don't know what to expect this year," she said. "Since cases were so low, we don't have a lot of data from last year, and that's what researchers use to predict the next flu season."

She says one of the best ways to protect yourself is by getting a flu shot. This is recommended to anyone over the age of 6 months old.

It is not only a way to protect yourself, but Eldred says it's a way to protect everyone around you.

"You take the flu home with you you can spread it to people you work with or live with, and you have to consider that too"

If you are interested in getting a flu shot, you can visit your local pharmacy.

