Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild season

Flu season is something that always brings concerns in Indiana, but for Vigo County, the season was more mild than usual...even medical professionals are surprised by the low numbers.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As summer approaches many are wondering when the flu season will come to an end.

The good news is it's finally over and won't return until October.

Union hospital checks flu numbers every week for updates and currently there are very few patients returning with flu-like symptoms.

Medical professionals also say this season was delayed.

The 'spike' came in 2018 during the month of January, while in 2019 it didn't start until later in March.

News 10 spoke with Marc Keilman, who's the director of quality infection control at Union hospital.

He tells the flu vaccine was roughly 40% effective this year which could be a contributor to the low numbers.

While that might have an impact, he's still not entirely sure as to why the Wabash Valley saw such a mild season.

"It was very mild relative to years passed and for reasons I don't fully understand it was actually even milder in our district. So there was a point in time throughout the flu season where you track it throughout the districts and all of Indiana we were actually the lowest in terms of the overall burden of illness," said Keilman. "We were hearing a lot of stories even as close as Indianapolis where activity was quite high and you could see it on the maps. We were just kind of left scratching our heads saying, when is it gonna hit, when is it gonna hit? Even when it spiked it's not near what we saw the previous year."

Keilman told us it's important to stay healthy even during the off-season to prevent any other illnesses.

Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
