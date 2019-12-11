Clear

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Flu season is among us and experts explain it's one of the earliest seasons they've seen in the past 15 years. Experts explain that now is the time to get your shots.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Flu season is among us and experts explain it's one of the earliest seasons they've seen in the past 15 years.

According to the CDC, there have been 2.5 million flu-related illnesses, 29,000 hospitalizations, and 2,400 flu-related deaths nationwide.

Unfortunately, you can get the flu anytime. However, the season tends to start in October and can go as late as March or even April. The peak season tends to be in February.

Right now the flu is making its way towards the Indiana area and experts predict it will hit the hardest by the 1st of the year.

So when's the best time to get the shot? According to Dr. Darren Brucken at Regional Hospital, it's right now.

"You know people don't really realize... they don't attribute as many flu deaths as what's really happening out there. We have about 50 to 60 thousand deaths from influenza every year, if you think about Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.. fill that place and then kill everybody all at once that's what influenza can do," Brucken explains.

You can receive a vaccine with most insurance for free. Walgreens, CVS, and Health Department are just a few options that are available. The Health Department is only open to appointments and is currently on a waitlist until January.

With the high demand for shots, not every clinic has the vaccine. Ambucare is just one of the local clinics that no longer has the vaccine available.

Dr. Brucken clears up rumors regarding the shot and urges everyone to get it before we hit peak season.

"One of the biggest misconceptions that we deal with every single day is they say is 'I get the flu shot and then I get the flu' and you cannot physically get the flu from the flu shot," said Brucken. "Two minutes to get the shot and two weeks to get over the flu. So people need to be making their way to get their shots now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Lincoln Hale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans