Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Flu season is among us and experts explain it's one of the earliest seasons they've seen in the past 15 years.

According to the CDC, there have been 2.5 million flu-related illnesses, 29,000 hospitalizations, and 2,400 flu-related deaths nationwide.

Unfortunately, you can get the flu anytime. However, the season tends to start in October and can go as late as March or even April. The peak season tends to be in February.

Right now the flu is making its way towards the Indiana area and experts predict it will hit the hardest by the 1st of the year.

So when's the best time to get the shot? According to Dr. Darren Brucken at Regional Hospital, it's right now.

"You know people don't really realize... they don't attribute as many flu deaths as what's really happening out there. We have about 50 to 60 thousand deaths from influenza every year, if you think about Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.. fill that place and then kill everybody all at once that's what influenza can do," Brucken explains.

You can receive a vaccine with most insurance for free. Walgreens, CVS, and Health Department are just a few options that are available. The Health Department is only open to appointments and is currently on a waitlist until January.

With the high demand for shots, not every clinic has the vaccine. Ambucare is just one of the local clinics that no longer has the vaccine available.

Dr. Brucken clears up rumors regarding the shot and urges everyone to get it before we hit peak season.

"One of the biggest misconceptions that we deal with every single day is they say is 'I get the flu shot and then I get the flu' and you cannot physically get the flu from the flu shot," said Brucken. "Two minutes to get the shot and two weeks to get over the flu. So people need to be making their way to get their shots now."