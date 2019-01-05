Clear

Flu activity on the rise

With months of flu season still to go, officials say it's not too late for children or adults to get vaccinated.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The flu is on the rise in much of the country.

That's according to the latest numbers released by the CDC.

The agency says 19 states now have high levels of flu activity.

The number of children who have died because of the flu this season is up to 13. Officials say children are particularly vulnerable to H1N1, this year's predominant flu strain.

The CDC reports the flu season began in October and runs through May.

With months of flu season still to go, officials say it's not too late for children or adults to get vaccinated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

January 4, 2019 In The Paint

Image

Kevin talks our nice weekend forecast

Image

Weather change and your joints

Image

100 Women Who Care make donation

Image

The government shut down and farmers

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

Image

Mayor Duke Bennett says he will rerun office

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018