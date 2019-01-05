Flu activity on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The flu is on the rise in much of the country.

That's according to the latest numbers released by the CDC.

The agency says 19 states now have high levels of flu activity.

The number of children who have died because of the flu this season is up to 13. Officials say children are particularly vulnerable to H1N1, this year's predominant flu strain.

The CDC reports the flu season began in October and runs through May.

With months of flu season still to go, officials say it's not too late for children or adults to get vaccinated.