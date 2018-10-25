Flu activity low, but CDC says you should have a flu shot by the end of the month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CDC says flu activity is currently low across the country, but officials say don't let your guard down.
Last year, more than 80,000 people died from the flu.
That is the highest number in over a decade.
Experts say everyone six months and older should get the annual flu shot.
The CDC recommends people get a flu vaccination by the end of October.
They say flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating viruses.
Flu activity commonly peaks between December and February.
