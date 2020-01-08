Clear

Flu numbers approaching severe in United States

We're only halfway through flu season and the numbers are approaching severe. The CDC says there are 4.6 million confirmed cases of the flu. That's with 30,000 hospitalizations and nearly 2,100 deaths.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 5:53 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 6:31 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're only halfway through flu season and the numbers are approaching severe. The CDC says there are 4.6 million confirmed cases of the flu. That's with 30,000 hospitalizations and nearly 2,100 deaths.

Indiana and Illinois aren't immune. Both states are reporting high levels of flu activity. Pharmacist and owner of Vigo Health Pharmacy Alpesh Patel says he's noticed more flu medicine coming off the shelves this flu season.

Experts say this year's flu vaccine may not be particularly effective against the strain of the virus, however, it's still worth getting your flu shot.

Patel says the flu lives longer indoors during the winter months. The cold weather and people being closer to each other indoors is a contributing factor. Flu shots help but Patel says everyone is still at risk.

"The virus strains keep getting changed every year, so even if you get a flu shot, but the flu is caused by a different kind of strain, then there is more of a chance to still get the flu," he said, "Some minor things like washing your hands frequently and always using hand sanitizer really make a difference."

The health department says more Vigo County residents have gotten flu shots this year, but that doesn't mean you're completely protected from the flu.

Indiana is categorized as having "high" influenza-like illness activity levels. That's why Patel says keeping your hands clean during this time is extremely important. 

If you start noticing symptoms of the flu, don't hesitate to get some help. "Even if you get a flu shot, it still doesn't mean you are 100% protected," Patel stressed, "Call your doctor, make sure it's just bronchitis or the flu, start medicine, drink lots of fluids, and stay away from family members. That's for the safety of other people."

Now even though a flu shot may not be 100% effective, doctors still strongly suggest you get one. They say you're less likely to have severe symptoms with a vaccine if you still get the flu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Wind and Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The need never ends. It grows throughout the year,' local soup kitchens share importance of giving

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Warmer winter impacting local park

Image

Flu numbers approaching severe in United States

Image

Wabash Valley split over Iranian tensions

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Part 1 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?

Image

Change is on the way for the Vigo County Highway Department

Image

Testing underway for contaminated land impacting lift station project

Image

Terre Haute firefighters work to make sure smoke detectors are inside every home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans