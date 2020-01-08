Flu numbers approaching severe in United States

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're only halfway through flu season and the numbers are approaching severe. The CDC says there are 4.6 million confirmed cases of the flu. That's with 30,000 hospitalizations and nearly 2,100 deaths.

Indiana and Illinois aren't immune. Both states are reporting high levels of flu activity. Pharmacist and owner of Vigo Health Pharmacy Alpesh Patel says he's noticed more flu medicine coming off the shelves this flu season.

Experts say this year's flu vaccine may not be particularly effective against the strain of the virus, however, it's still worth getting your flu shot.

Patel says the flu lives longer indoors during the winter months. The cold weather and people being closer to each other indoors is a contributing factor. Flu shots help but Patel says everyone is still at risk.

"The virus strains keep getting changed every year, so even if you get a flu shot, but the flu is caused by a different kind of strain, then there is more of a chance to still get the flu," he said, "Some minor things like washing your hands frequently and always using hand sanitizer really make a difference."

The health department says more Vigo County residents have gotten flu shots this year, but that doesn't mean you're completely protected from the flu.

Indiana is categorized as having "high" influenza-like illness activity levels. That's why Patel says keeping your hands clean during this time is extremely important.

If you start noticing symptoms of the flu, don't hesitate to get some help. "Even if you get a flu shot, it still doesn't mean you are 100% protected," Patel stressed, "Call your doctor, make sure it's just bronchitis or the flu, start medicine, drink lots of fluids, and stay away from family members. That's for the safety of other people."

Now even though a flu shot may not be 100% effective, doctors still strongly suggest you get one. They say you're less likely to have severe symptoms with a vaccine if you still get the flu.