Flower shops see boost in business before Valentine's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's a big weekend for flowers and flower shops even during the COVID-19 pandemic they said their orders are up.

Molly Barrett has owned Maggie and Moe's flower shop for three years now.

"It's kind of an interesting story," Barrett said.

She said owning a flower shop was never something she thought she would do.

"I honestly said hey I can't do that I know nothing about flowers," she said.

But, Barrett took the leap, and 3 years later she's getting ready for one of the biggest flower days of the year.

"This is my first Valentine's Day on a Sunday. So, it's a little bit different because we've always had a big February 14th. I mean whether it was 4 or 500 deliveries going out in one day. But that's not what we're seeing this year. We're seeing more of a spread out," she said.

Barrett said this week there has been a boom in orders ahead of the day of love

"We really started seeing deliveries going out Wednesday. We not quite doubled on Wednesday and Thursday was doubled. Todays the big schools, businesses those kinds of things, but then we are delivering both tomorrow and Sunday. So, we're kind of spreading them out a little bit," she said.

Barrett said they have been working nonstop to get everyone's orders ready and delivered.

But, she said they really haven't slowed down at all during the pandemic. She said many people are sending more flowers just because. Barrett credits it to people not being able to see one another in person.

"People since they haven't been able to spend time with one another or see one another for holidays or birthdays or even just a random Tuesday they've been sending a lot of flowers. We're delivering a lot of arrangements that are just kind of I wanted to tell you a happy birthday or thinking of you put a smile on your face more so than I've noticed in the past." Barrett said.

The owner said they are still taking orders. But to put your order in as soon as possible.