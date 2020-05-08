Flower shops gear up for second biggest delivery day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Mother's Day is right around the corner and even with the pandemic, flower shops are feeling the pressure.

We checked in with Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flower Shop to see how they're gearing up for the big day.

Owner, Molly Barrett, tells us that besides Valentine's Day, Mother's Day is one of the biggest delivery days for the shop.

This year, they're seeing more orders than usual because of COVID-19.

Friday morning, 9 different drivers hit the road to hand out deliveries.

Barrett says designers are working around the clock to make it happen.

"It's hectic, it's definitely crazy. I'm sure that flower shops all across the country would say the same thing. The phone rings from 9 am on, on all four lines don't stop. We have people in the lobby, flowers being delivered every day," said Barrett.

Regardless of the chaos, she says it's worth it.

"I think it's going to bring people closer, let people know that their loved ones are thinking about them and we will get through this and see each other soon."

Deliveries will continue to go out unit Saturday. The shop will be closed on Sunday to observe the holiday.

It's not too late to place an order!