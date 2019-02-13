Flower shop gears up for hundreds of Valentine's deliveries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local flower shop is working through "organized chaos" preparing for one of the biggest delivery days of the year!

News 10 stopped by Maggie & Moe's Poplar Flower Shop and Decor on Wednesday. Many hands were busy at work to get the 125 pre-Valentine's Day orders out.

Owner Molly Barrett says one of the shop’s big focuses this year was preparation. She says designers put more vases together ahead of time as well as preparing hundreds of ribbons and bows. Barrett says the move has really helped keep the store's work flow smooth.

She explains, "Keeping everything timed, so that you're making the freshest flowers, getting them cut quickly, getting them in the arrangements and getting them delivered when people would like them. So, it's definitely a process for sure."

Here’s some fun numbers for you! The shop has 7 designers working to get Valentine's orders finished.

There were 3 drivers out delivering Wednesday, and Thursday they'll have 9!

Get this, Barrett says a normal delivery day is 20-40 orders.

She says on Valentine’s Day, the store is projecting around 400 orders will go out!

To place an order, you can call (812) 232-3319, or click here.

The shop is open until 5 p.m. To have a better chance at getting an order filled for Valentine's Day, Barrett says to call before then.