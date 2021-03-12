Florida kidnapping suspect arrested in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Florida kidnapping suspect was arrested on Friday in Knox County.

Police arrested 26-year-old Andres Cantu, from Mount, Florida.

According to Indiana State Police Cantu allegedly kidnapped his four-year-old son from a Florida daycare in December of last year.

The US Marshal Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Cantu may be in Bicknell.

Police started watching a home at 715 Maple Street in Bicknell, where they saw the missing child with a woman in the backyard. The child was taken into protective custody.

Cantu wasn't at the home at the time. They were able to find him at another house on 3rd Street in Bicknell.

He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.