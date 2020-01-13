Clear
Flooding impacts small-town Illinois business

Heavy rains have brought the Embarras River above its banks in Sainte Marie.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Heavy rains have brought the Embarras River above its banks in Sainte Marie.

North 1900th Street runs between Sainte Marie and Williow Hill.

The roadway stretches all the way up to Casey, Illinois.

Many folks use the roadway to drive between Casey and Olney.
During big rain events like this past weekend the area north of the Embarras floods.

I had the chance to speak with the owner of "The Gas Station"- Jack Thompson

He said that typically over 1,000 cars will drive this roadway a day.

Thompson says the road closures will cut the number of people coming through his door in half.

However, he says they always plan for that change.

Thompson says, "Yeah we see it coming. Yeah, all the old farmers around here can tell you to the day almost, to the hour, when it's going to get out and when it's going to go back. We just go by that."

