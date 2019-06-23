Flooding becomes concern in Greene County as more rain makes its way through the Wabash Valley

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People already dealing with damage from last weekend's tornado outbreak are now battling rising water.

Emergency management officials tell News 10 roads are closed and sewer systems busted.

More rain this weekend has not helped people in Greene County, and other areas still dealing with damages from last weekend's severe weather.

News 10 spoke with Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Axe.

He said flooding has been a big problem and several roads are closed.

Axe said sewers in the Bloomfield area are actually collapsing because of all the water.

You are reminded to drive carefully and not through water.