Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS - (The Weather Channel) Beta is soaking Galveston, Texas.

“It’s mainly a flooding and water issue. We’ve got rains coming in tonight and that’s going to add to the problem.“ said Mayor pro tem Craig Brown // Galveston, Texas

And the forecast isn’t letting up - another half a foot of rain is expected over the next few days.

Some isolated spots could see a whole foot!

In Jamaica Beach Texas, southwest of Galveston, Glenn Stevens uses a kayak to get home.

If Glenn is one of the longest running residents here, Richard is one of the newest. He and his wife moved in less than a year ago.

This kind of flooding is concerning to them- but they moved to the beach knowing this would be part of life here.

For now, Richard just hopes Beta’s coastal flooding stays out of their home, if not their new hometown.