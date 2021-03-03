Flood Warnings in effect for many areas in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many areas are experiencing high river levels due to the recent snowmelt. We have not had a lot of rain however levels will be cresting soon in many areas.

Current Flood Warnings as of March 3rd: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lincoln, Illinois has issued many flood warnings. Major rivers including the Wabash and the white river are under those warnings.

-The warning along the Wabash River in Vigo, Vermillion, and Parke county until Sunday, March 7th.

-The warning along the Wabash River in Sullivan County in Indiana and Clark and Crawford county in Illinois will be in effect until Tuesday, March 9th.

-The White River in Greene County until March 10th.

-And the White River in Vincennes and Daviess county until March 12.

*All river levels below were updated on March 3rd.

Here are the Wabash River levels:

Here are the White River levels:

Here are the Embarras River levels:

For more information regarding river levels, you can visit the National Weather Service website where you can look at other river reporting stations.