Flat Rock phone co-op works on project to bring fiber optics to town

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTHI) - In the last 20 years, not much has changed in the small town of Flat Rock Illinois. That includes the city's phone service. But that's all about to change.

Flat Rock Telephone Co-Op superintendent Ron Maxwell says, "We are burying fiber optics all the way from this office here to every house in our telephone exchange. About five hundred locations."

Fiber optics are replacing the community's aging copper lines. While 20 years apart both projects are being funded the same way, a federal loan.

Maxwell says, "The only way that we could have afforded to do this. To go out and borrow that money commercially probably would have been prohibitive."

The project will cost over four million dollars taking 20 years to pay back. Maxwell says the project is important to keep the small community alive.

Maxwell says, "People want the internet. Maybe new houses will be built, if they are considering where they are going to build that house they might want to put it in our exchange instead of someplace else that they can't get a gig of internet."

Fiber optics will provide up to one gig of internet to homes in the co-op. That's 85 square miles. Within that area lives K. E. Newell. He's lived in flat rock all of his life. He says the project is one he never expected to see.

Newell says, "Not really. I never thought anything like the internet would come along. When we first started the internet we all said it wouldn't work."

Maxwell says, "People are going to want more and more and faster internet and so we feel that the only way to survive is to do this."