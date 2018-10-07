Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Sunday.
That's for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Governor Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.
