Volunteers place flags on graves of fallen veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks around the Wabash Valley are honoring the lives of all veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

People gathered in Terre Haute Saturday morning to place flags in their honor.

These flags were placed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

These flags were put on the graves of fallen veterans to honor them this Memorial Day.

Voluteers and veterans said it's important to not forget the true meaning of the holiday.

"Myself being a veteran of a conflict or a war, however you want to put it, I feel it's our duty to honor the ones that have fallen and did not come home," said Fred Robertson.

Robertson said they didn't have as many volunteers as years past, but he's grateful for the work their small crew was able to complete.