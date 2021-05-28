Flags placed in cemetery to honor veterans in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tribute in Sullivan County will honor service members.

The Sullivan community gathered at the Center Ridge Cemetary, where 1,233 flags were placed to honor those who have served our country.

Organizers with the American Legio say that every veteran will get a flag placed next to their grave.

A member of the Sullivan American Legion told us he has a message for everyone who helped place the flags.

"A very sincere thank you on behalf of all the veterans that are buried out there," Bob Emmons from the Sullivan American Legion said.

Emmons said he's been doing this for 20 years.