'Fix it and fix it right...' Leeland Ave. residents are fed up with traffic and conditions of their road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A once quiet neighborhood is now seeing so much traffic the people living there can barely get out of their driveways. They said the Margaret Ave. overpass construction could be the cause.

"Fix it! They're gonna have to make the road wider. Fix it and fix it right," Two upset neighbors said. It's a simple request from them.

"We're left in a mess here," Debbie Brough, a Leeland resident for 5 years said. "We feel like they've gone off and left us."

It all started when construction for the Margaret Ave. overpass started.

"Once they shut 19th down to put the overpass on Margaret in, it threw all the traffic that comes down 19th street onto Leeland," Jack Schutter, a resident since 1982 said. "It increased the traffic at least a thousand times more than what we're used to."

Ever since then, they've had problems on their once quiet neighborhood road.

"Whether it's from the traffic or the people running the stop signs," Brough said. "You know when it's wet people get off in these ruts. You know I'm really surprised there hasn't been an accident."

They think enough is enough.

"I mean we are thankful that we have the new blacktop because it's a whole lot better than it was. And we're thankful for the overpass, but where all this traffic came from and where it's all going and the people running the stop sign and the messes in our yard you know it's enough," Brough said.

I sat down with City Engineer Chuck Ennis. He said both he and the Mayor know about the problem. He said the Mayor has asked Terre Haute Police to patrol this area more and try to make sure no trucks come down this road. Which, has signs posted for no trucks to drive on.

Ennis said he is also going to put in counters to see just how much traffic goes up and down this street on a day to day basis to make a plan for the long term.