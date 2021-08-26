'Fix It Vincennes' hopes to improve communication between the city and the community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes has been looking a little different lately. There are new restaurants and stores popping up. Local roads and infrastructure have also been getting fresh makeovers.

Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says, "We're out and about all the time. The mayor is out and about. Our council is out and about. People that work with us. But we've got a decent-sized city. So the key thing is the more eyes out there the easier it is for us to be able to see issues and be able to address them."

A new tool hopes to help. 'Fix it Vincennes' is a Google document available to Vincennes residents.

Salters explains, "It just gives us another step for people to go 'oh I saw this' boom, fill it out real quick. I don't have to go to a meeting, I don't have to make a call. It's just a press on my phone and we can go from there."

'Fix it Vincennes' has been available for just a few weeks. But already it's making an impact in the city.

Salters says, "When we went live and I was able to get ahold of our city engineer real quick and we were able to answer some questions there and get those things taken care of."

Some of the larger problems may take longer to get fixed. But city leaders say it's all about knowing what's going on.

Salters says, "By knowing that that's a concern and that's an issue it allows us to address that. In the end that's what you want to continue to improve the city."

To access Fix it Vincennes: Click Here