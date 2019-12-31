Clear
Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

On New Year's Eve in 2014, 18-year-old Marina Boelter disappeared. She was last seen near the Bloomfield IGA. Her family said this holiday will never be the same.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five years later and the Boelter's are still missing a huge piece of their family.

On New Year's Eve in 2014, 18-year-old Marina Boelter disappeared.

She was last seen near the Bloomfield IGA.

Time has passed, but her sister-in-law said things will never be the same.

"New Year's Eve is never going to be the same for us ever again. It's always going to have that sadness. It's never a fresh new year. It's always going to be another year has passed and she's still not here," said Ashley Boelter.

While this case has remained cold, Boelter said they did receive a tip last year from someone via Facebook claiming they had Marina.

That person demanded money for her return.

The tip ended up being a scam.

"The sad part about it was that it had apparently been going on to multiple families. It's literally something that people are using as an opportunity to try and get money out of people because they're so desperate for answers to find their missing loved one," said Boelter.

With no new leads or answers, the family said they can't help but wonder what happened to her.

"The biggest thing I think we all think about is just that we don't know anything. We don't know where she is. Whether she's still alive, what happened to her," said Boelter.

Boelter hopes by reminding people what this day means to her family, it will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"To know that there could be answers out there somewhere and that all it could take is just the tiniest bit of information that could you know, bring us closure if nothing else," said Boelter.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Indiana State Police.

